Shan Masood, Afridi named Pakistan Test and T20I captain

Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were named Pakistan captain for Test and T20s, respectively after Babar Azam stepped down from the post.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 20:31 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. | Photo Credit: AFP

