Pink Ball Test: Shakib Al Hasan lands in Kolkata

Bangladesh may feel mentally stronger on the second day of the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens. Their hero and cricket heart-throb Shakib Al Hasan is in town. If the Tigers have missed one player on this tour, it’s this man.

Sportstar understands the World No. 1 all-rounder, who is currently serving ICC ban for not reporting a corrupt approach, is here on a one-day business trip.

Shakib’s arrival amid the pink ball Test is a strange coincidence. Had it not been for the ban, it would have been Shakib at the toss on Friday, and not Mominul Haque.

It is not certain if he can make it to the ground. If he does, it will be fresh motivation for the under-fire Bangladesh side.

Shakib will return to Dhaka on Sunday.