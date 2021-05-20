Shammi Silva re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President

Shammi Silva has been re-elected as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket, after winning the elections unopposed. Silva's term as the head will run for another two years, until 2023.

The Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket announced the decision on Thursday.

"I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket,' said Silva after winning the election.

‘This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game,' he further added.

This will be his second term in office, after being picked for the role in 2019, when he defeated Jayantha Dharmadasa in the elections.

He took over the role from Thilanga Sumathipala, who served between 2016 and 2019.