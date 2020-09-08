AUS vs IND: Shane Warne in favour of Boxing-Day Test in Melbourne

Shane Warne has urged Cricket Australia to keep the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the venue for the Boxing Day Test against India later this year despite growing COVID-19 cases in the State of Victoria.

CA is set to announce the schedule for India’s tour of Australia this week. It will include four Tests and there are fears that the MCG may lose the Boxing Day Test.

“Cricket is the second biggest sport in the world behind soccer and the biggest day on the Australian sporting calendar is the Boxing Day Test. We must try and do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup and the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Australia!,” Warne wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh eyeing BBL stint

India’s much-anticipated tour will begin with a day-night Test either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of the favoured Perth after Western Australia State government made it clear that there won’t be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in its territory.

The MCG has traditionally hosted the Boxing Day Test but there are speculations that Adelaide may host the game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Perth is also an option.

Cricket is the 2nd biggest sport in the world behind soccer(fact) & the biggest day on the Aust sporting calendar is the Boxing Day test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Aust ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 7, 2020

According to a report in The Age, “The MCG is expected to be named as the host of the Boxing Day Test despite ongoing fears it may be moved.”

ALSO READ | Warne: You should never give up trying

Sydney could host back-to-back Tests or just the third game, while the fourth and final Test could be held in Brisbane.

India’s tour is likely to start with limited-overs matches (T20 series) before the action shifts to the four-Test series.