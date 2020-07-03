Shannon Gabriel picked in West Indies squad for first England Test

Shannon Gabriel, the fast bowler, has been included in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England to be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from July 8. Gabriel, making his return from ankle surgery, took eight wickets for 122 runs across three innings in the warm-up matches played between members of the touring West Indian contingent.

To play the first Test, the team will travel to Southampton from Manchester, where it is put up, on Friday.

The 32-year-old Gabriel has played 45 Tests for the West Indies and possesses 133 wickets. The last Test he played was the second Test of a two-Test series against India in Kingston in August-September, 2019.

'Fit and ready'

Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper told www.windiescricket.com, “I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.”

ALSO READ | Glowing tributes pour in for Everton Weekes

If he is picked in the final XI, Gabriel will likely share his team’s fast-bowling responsibilities with Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

Test squad Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.