Cricket Cricket Shannon Gabriel picked in West Indies squad for first England Test The 32-year-old fast bowler, returning from an ankle surgery, took eight wickets across three innings in the warm-up matches. Team Sportstar 03 July, 2020 10:32 IST Shannon Gabriel has played 45 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for the West Indies in his career so far. - AP Team Sportstar 03 July, 2020 10:32 IST Shannon Gabriel, the fast bowler, has been included in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England to be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from July 8. Gabriel, making his return from ankle surgery, took eight wickets for 122 runs across three innings in the warm-up matches played between members of the touring West Indian contingent.To play the first Test, the team will travel to Southampton from Manchester, where it is put up, on Friday.The 32-year-old Gabriel has played 45 Tests for the West Indies and possesses 133 wickets. The last Test he played was the second Test of a two-Test series against India in Kingston in August-September, 2019.'Fit and ready'Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper told www.windiescricket.com, “I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.”ALSO READ | Glowing tributes pour in for Everton WeekesIf he is picked in the final XI, Gabriel will likely share his team’s fast-bowling responsibilities with Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.Test squadJason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.ScheduleJuly 8-12: First Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton,July 16-20: Second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester,July 24-28: Third Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos