Shaun Tait steps down as Afghanistan fast bowling consultant

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as fast bowling consultant to the Afghanistan cricket team with immediate effect.

"I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom I personally think have a great future," Tait said in a statement.

"Having access to a great cricketing mind like Lance Klusener has been an absolute pleasure," he added. Earlier on Monday, former South African all-rounder Klusener had announced that he was not seeking to extend his tenure as the head coach of the team.

Tait, who has picked 95 international wickets for Australia, was roped in as bowling coach by Afghanistan in August earlier this year for a period of five months and accompanied the team to the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021.