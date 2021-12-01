Cricket Cricket Shaun Tait steps down as Afghanistan fast bowling consultant Tait was roped in as bowling in coach by Afghanistan in August earlier this year for a period of five months and accompanied the team to the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 15:37 IST FILE PHOTO: Tait said it had been a pleasure working with head coach Lance Klusener. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 15:37 IST Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as fast bowling consultant to the Afghanistan cricket team with immediate effect."I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom I personally think have a great future," Tait said in a statement. READ: Lance Klusener not to renew contract with Afghanistan cricket team"Having access to a great cricketing mind like Lance Klusener has been an absolute pleasure," he added. Earlier on Monday, former South African all-rounder Klusener had announced that he was not seeking to extend his tenure as the head coach of the team. Tait, who has picked 95 international wickets for Australia, was roped in as bowling coach by Afghanistan in August earlier this year for a period of five months and accompanied the team to the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :