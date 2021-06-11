Shikhar Dhawan: Humbled to lead my country on Sri Lanka tour

Handed responsibility to lead the Indian national cricket team on the Sri Lankan tour, opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said he was humbled after being appointed as the captain of the side. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Colombo starting from July 13.

The selectors picked a bunch of fresh faces for the Sri Lanka series on Thursday as the main team is in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand later this month and the five-match Test series against England in August-September.

"Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes," said Dhawan in a recent tweet.

The 35-year-old left-handed batter has played 34 Tests, 142 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India so far and this will be his first assignment as skipper. Experienced medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as Dhawan's deputy.

Five players have received their maiden India call-up for this series, which includes the likes of K. Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya.