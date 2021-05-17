Shiv Sunder Das named India women's team batting coach for England tour

Former India opening batsman Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the batting coach of the India women's team for the upcoming tour of England. Abhay Sharma, on the other hand, has been named the fielding coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also confirmed on Monday that Rajkuvardevi Gaekwad will replace Trupti Bhattacharya as the manager of the team.

India will tour England for a lone Test and limited-overs series. The team will start its quarantine in Mumbai from Wednesday before flying out on June 2.

Das has previously worked with the India women's A team and this will be his first stint with the senior side.

Among the other support staff, trainer R Naresh, video analyst Sandeep Raju and masseuse Neerja Desai feature in the list.

Surprisingly, Narendra Hirwani - who worked as the spin consultant with India Women under former head coach WV Raman - does not feature.

Last week, the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Madan Lal appointed Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the side, replacing W. V. Raman.

India will play Test cricket after almost seven years and it will be its first overseas tour since February 2020.