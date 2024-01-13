MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges

In Mohali, Shivam Dube, proved a point by scoring an unbeaten 60 and claimed a wicket in the first T20I against Afghanistan.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 19:04 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Shivam Dube during the first T20I against Afghanistan at PCA Ground in Mohali.
Shivam Dube during the first T20I against Afghanistan at PCA Ground in Mohali. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shivam Dube during the first T20I against Afghanistan at PCA Ground in Mohali. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Like any other cricketer, Shivam Dube, too, dreams of playing for India in the T20 World Cup. But the Mumbai-based all-rounder, who shone with an unbeaten 60 and claimed a wicket in the first T20I against Afghanistan, does not want to look too far ahead. Instead, he wants to take one game at a time.

“Anyone who plays for the country wants to feature in the World Cup. It’s there in mind to play the T20 World Cup as well, but it’s far away now. At the moment, I am aiming for the match we are playing tomorrow. That’s what my process is - to take it one game at a time,” Dube said on Saturday.

A good performance with Chennai Super Kings in the last edition of the IPL earned him a spot in India’s squad for the tour of Ireland and the Asian Games. After the Asian Games, Dube was picked for the home T20Is against Australia but did not get a game and was left out of the away series against South Africa.

In Mohali, he, however, proved a point. Looking back at the time when he was out of the national reckoning, Dube said: “It’s difficult when things don’t go your way. You cannot do anything about it. I practised hard, followed a process to get better and worked on the mental and physical aspects…”

With the T20 World Cup six months away, Dube believes more game time will help the Indian players. “The more you play T20s, the better idea you get about the combination, so it’s important for all the players and the team,” he said, adding: “IPL will be very important along with the last two matches of the Afghanistan series. IPL is a big platform, if you do well there, you get a chance to make it to the Indian team…”

Related Topics

Shivam Dube /

India /

Chennai Super Kings /

Asian Games /

Australia /

Indian Premier League /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Irvine, Bos goals give Australia win over India
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bowlers give Mumbai an upper hand over Andhra
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Irvine, Bos goals give Australia win over India
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment