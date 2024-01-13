Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges

Like any other cricketer, Shivam Dube, too, dreams of playing for India in the T20 World Cup. But the Mumbai-based all-rounder, who shone with an unbeaten 60 and claimed a wicket in the first T20I against Afghanistan, does not want to look too far ahead. Instead, he wants to take one game at a time.

“Anyone who plays for the country wants to feature in the World Cup. It’s there in mind to play the T20 World Cup as well, but it’s far away now. At the moment, I am aiming for the match we are playing tomorrow. That’s what my process is - to take it one game at a time,” Dube said on Saturday.

A good performance with Chennai Super Kings in the last edition of the IPL earned him a spot in India’s squad for the tour of Ireland and the Asian Games. After the Asian Games, Dube was picked for the home T20Is against Australia but did not get a game and was left out of the away series against South Africa.

In Mohali, he, however, proved a point. Looking back at the time when he was out of the national reckoning, Dube said: “It’s difficult when things don’t go your way. You cannot do anything about it. I practised hard, followed a process to get better and worked on the mental and physical aspects…”

With the T20 World Cup six months away, Dube believes more game time will help the Indian players. “The more you play T20s, the better idea you get about the combination, so it’s important for all the players and the team,” he said, adding: “IPL will be very important along with the last two matches of the Afghanistan series. IPL is a big platform, if you do well there, you get a chance to make it to the Indian team…”