MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row

Shoaib Bashir was unable to obtain a visa to get into India ahead of the Test series between the countries and has flown home to resolve the issue.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 08:11 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: England’s Shoaib Bashir in action.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Shoaib Bashir in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Shoaib Bashir in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An England cricketer who was unable to obtain a visa to get into India ahead of the Test series between the countries has flown home to resolve the issue.

Shoaib Bashir, a 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was the only member of England’s touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application and remained grounded following a training camp in Abu Dhabi while his teammates transferred to Hyderabad, where the first Test starts on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had hoped the matter could be resolved in the United Arab Emirates — where its managing director of operations, Stuart Hooper, remained with Bashir — but a solution has not been found.

Now the spinner has returned to England in an effort to receive the correct approval at the Indian embassy.

Bashir was unlikely to play in the first Test, but the events early in his first international tour have left the England camp frustrated.

“I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England Test team,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Especially for a young lad, I’m devastated for him.

“As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He’s not the first cricketer to go through this. I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues. I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he’s not with us because of visa issues. It’s a frustrating situation to be in but a lot of people have been trying to get it through.”

Bashir is the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to face difficulty getting into India, with Usman Khawaja belatedly joining Australia’s tour of the country last year and Saqib Mahmood withdrawn from an England Lions trip after similar problems back in 2019.

Related Topics

India vs England /

India vs England Test series /

Shoaib Bashir /

England /

India /

Ben Stokes /

England Lions

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row
    AP
  2. Bopanna, 43, set to become oldest World No. 1 in men’s doubles after reaching Australian Open semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for Round of 16
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row
    AP
  2. U19 World Cup: Bangaldesh bowler Maruf reprimanded for using abusive language against India
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG, First Test: Prized scalp of Joe Root in nets brings glee to U-19 hopeful Yashveer
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Rohit Sharma leads ICC ODI Team of the Year dominated by Indians
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul will not to keep wickets in England Test series, says coach Dravid
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row
    AP
  2. Bopanna, 43, set to become oldest World No. 1 in men’s doubles after reaching Australian Open semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for Round of 16
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment