Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery next week; Bumrah begins rehab

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week, the BCCI said on Saturday.

BCCI also updated on pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said the pacer has begun his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore following a successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand.

Iyer, who was the regular skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League but missed the tournament to treat is lower back.

“Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” said BCCI in a statement.

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and has been out of action since September 2022. The statement also mentioned that Bumrah’s surgery was successful and remains pain-free.