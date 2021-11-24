Shreyas Iyer to debut in first Test against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday after KL Rahul was ruled out following a left thigh muscle strain, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday.

"Shreyas is going to make his debut. Unfortunately KL is injured, he is not going to be part of the test team for next two matches," Rahane told reporters. "It's obviously a big blow. He did really well in England. He was in good form, played well in the T20s. We will miss him. But we have guys who can do the job, guys who have done well for us in the past and are experienced."

More to follow...