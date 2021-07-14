Shriram Capital to sponsor TNPL

Season five of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will have Shriram Capital Limited as the league's title sponsor.

"The financial services conglomerate’s tie-up with the Twenty20 League is testimony to the popularity of the event, which has had a successful run since 2016," a release from TNPL said.

The Shriram group was earlier associated as a sponsor of the Tamil Nadu state cricket teams for a five-year period since 2013.

“The Shriram Group is delighted to be associated with TNPL this season. This year will be a special one since the tournament is taking place in the midst of a pandemic. Though we will miss fans in the stadiums, I am sure cricket lovers all over India will be hooked on to their TV sets to catch the excitement. We are thrilled to be contributing towards this excitement," D.V. Ravi, MD & CEO, Shriram Capital, said.

“We are really thankful to the Shriram Group for getting on board in these difficult times. The TNCA had a good relationship with them in the past and this association reinforces it further,” TNCA secretary, R.S. Ramaswamy, said.

The tournament starts from July 19 with all matches scheduled to be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The final will be played on August 15.