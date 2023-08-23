MagazineBuy Print

Gill on partnership with Rohit: ‘Different batting styles work well for us’

With India set to take part in the 2023 Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, the partnership between the two openers is likely to play a vital role in India's success in the two tournaments.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 13:36 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session. 
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill feels his and skipper Rohit Sharma’s contrasting batting styles make their opening partnerships successful.

With India set to take part in the 2023 Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, the partnership between the two openers is likely to play a vital role in India’s success in the two tournaments.

In just nine innings, Gill and Rohit have amassed 685 runs while batting together in ODIs at an average of 76.11.

IRE vs IND 3rd T20I preview: Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep

“I think because his (Rohit’s) targeted areas are a bit different to mine. He loves to go aerial in the Powerplay,” Gill was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“And I’m someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he’s someone who likes to hit sixes. So I think that combination works well,” he added.

Talking about batting with Rohit, Gill said the skipper gives everyone the freedom to play their natural game.

“It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him,” he said. “He’s someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game.

“So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game,” Gill added.

India begins its Asia Cup Campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, while Rohit’s side is slated to take on Australia in its Word Cup opener on October 8 in Chennai.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
