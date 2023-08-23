IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 

India will take on Ireland in the third T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

IND v IRE 3rd T20I Predicted XI India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna Ireland - Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

ALSO READ | Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep

IND v IRE D11 team Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson Batters Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh Allrounder Curtis Campher Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi Team composition - IND 7:4 IRE Credits left - 11.5

Squads India - Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan Ireland - Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

When and where to watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST. Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.