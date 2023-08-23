MagazineBuy Print

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the third T20I between India and Ireland on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 12:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
India has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
infoIcon

India has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

India will take on Ireland in the third T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

IND v IRE 3rd T20I Predicted XI
India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Ireland - Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

ALSO READ | Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep

IND v IRE D11 team
Wicketkeeper
Sanju Samson
Batters
Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh
Allrounder
Curtis Campher
Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi
Team composition - IND 7:4 IRE Credits left - 11.5
Squads
India - Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
Ireland - Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

When and where to watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I live in India?

The third T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST. Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

