India will take on Ireland in the third T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.
Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.
IND v IRE 3rd T20I Predicted XI
ALSO READ | Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep
IND v IRE D11 team
Squads
When and where to watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I live in India?
The third T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST. Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info
- World Athletics Championships: As he arrives in Budapest, Neeraj Chopra gets his game face on
- Heath Streak on rumours of his demise: People should be a bit more careful
- Women’s World Cup 2023 final most watched match in US that did not include American team
- PGA still plans to open 2024 season in Maui
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE