MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rauf five-wicket haul helps Pakistan rout Afghanistan

Rauf’s shattering 5-18 in 6.2 overs forced Afghanistan to its second-lowest ODI totals of 59 in a staggering 19.2 overs after Pakistan was bowled out for 201.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 21:41 IST , Hambantota - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rauf grabbed wickets of Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to complete the rout.
Rauf grabbed wickets of Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to complete the rout. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rauf grabbed wickets of Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to complete the rout. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fiery pacer Haris Rauf led a pace assault on Afghanistan with a career-best five-wicket haul to give Pakistan a thumping 142-run victory in the first one-day international in Sri Lanka’s Hambantota on Tuesday.

Rauf’s shattering 5-18 in 6.2 overs forced Afghanistan to its second-lowest ODI totals of 59 in a staggering 19.2 overs after Pakistan were bowled out for 201 in 47.1 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series -- the first bilateral between the two nations -- with the remaining matches in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

Rauf carried on the demolition act after fellow fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had removed Ibrahim Zadran (nought) and Rahmat Shah (nought) off successive deliveries in the third over.

SCORECARD

It had become 3-4 when Naseem Shah dismissed Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, also without scoring, before passing the baton to Rauf to complete the rout.

Rauf grabbed wickets of Ikram Alikhil (four), top scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18), Mohammad Nabi (seven), Rashid Khan (nought) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (four) to complete the rout.

Rauf’s previous best of 4-65 was against England at Birmingham in 2021. Shaheen finished with 2-9.

Afghanistan’s lowest in all ODIs is 58 against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 2016.

Earlier, Rahman was Pakistan’s wrecker-in-chief.

The 22-year-old dismissed world number one batter Babar Azam for a third-ball duck to finish with figures of 3-33, while Nabi took 2-34 and Rashid 2-42.

Only opener Imam-ul-Haq with a 94-ball 61, Shadab Khan (39) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) offered some resistance as Pakistan’s much-vaunted batting failed on a slow Hambantota stadium pitch.

ALSO READ
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI, Highlights: Pakistan thrashes Afghanistan by 142 runs, leads 1-0 in three-match series

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman off the fourth ball of the match for two before Rahman dismissed Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (21) in his first spell.

Haq steadied the innings with a fifth wicket stand of 50 with Ahmed and another 40 with Shadab before Nabi dismissed Haq and Ahmed in quick succession.

Haq’s 17th half century had only two boundaries.

Ace spinner Rashid chipped in with the wickets of Agha Salman (seven) and Shaheen Shah Afridi for two.

Shadab, who hit three boundaries in his 50-ball knock, added an invaluable 35-run stand with Naseem (18 not out) for the ninth wicket before the latter was run out.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan vs Afghanistan /

Haris Rauf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rauf five-wicket haul helps Pakistan rout Afghanistan
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Sindhu out, Lakshya Sen through to third round
    PTI
  5. Sportstar Open and MGC partnership has been win-win: MGC golf captain P. S. Jagdish
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rauf five-wicket haul helps Pakistan rout Afghanistan
    AFP
  2. Rinku Singh’s story is of hard work and perseverance: Abhishek Nayar
    PTI
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement
    PTI
  4. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI, Highlights: Pakistan thrashes Afghanistan by 142 runs, leads 1-0 in three-match series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs IND 3rd T20I preview: Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rauf five-wicket haul helps Pakistan rout Afghanistan
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. MOC clears Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia to train abroad
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Sindhu out, Lakshya Sen through to third round
    PTI
  5. Sportstar Open and MGC partnership has been win-win: MGC golf captain P. S. Jagdish
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment