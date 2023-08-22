AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Rashid, Mujeeb wreak havoc as Pakistan loses four early wickets

Follow live score from 1st AFG vs PAK match here - Scorecard

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat

Afghanistan will face Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International series, starting on Tuesday. This will be the first ODI bilateral series against the two nations.

The two sides last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan just managed to scramble over the line with a three-wicket win. Pakistan and Afghanistan has also met in the Asia Cup twice (2014 and 2018).

Series: Afghanistan v Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2023

Match Details: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Date & Time: 22-08-2023 | Toss at 2:30 PM IST, Match starts at 3:00 PM

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Live Streaming Info

The Live Streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be available on FanCode app.