Follow live score from 1st AFG vs PAK match here - Scorecard
Teams:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat
Afghanistan will face Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International series, starting on Tuesday. This will be the first ODI bilateral series against the two nations.
The two sides last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan just managed to scramble over the line with a three-wicket win. Pakistan and Afghanistan has also met in the Asia Cup twice (2014 and 2018).
Series: Afghanistan v Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2023
Match Details: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Date & Time: 22-08-2023 | Toss at 2:30 PM IST, Match starts at 3:00 PM
Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad
Live Streaming Info
The Live Streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be available on FanCode app.
Latest on Sportstar
- AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Rashid, Mujeeb wreak havoc as Pakistan loses four early wickets
- Chess World Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Praggnanandhaa faces Carlsen in summit clash; When, where to watch match
- Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October
- Alex Hartley to retire from professional cricket after 2023 Hundred
- WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE