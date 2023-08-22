Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.
Ebadot, who was named in the 17-member squad 10 days ago, failed to recover within the designated time-frame and has been replaced by uncapped 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan.
It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will be able to regain fitness in time for the ODI World Cup in India from October 5.
Updated Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess World Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates, Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen: Pragg starts with c4
- Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement
- AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Rashid, Mujeeb wreak havoc as Pakistan loses four early wickets
- Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October
- Alex Hartley to retire from professional cricket after 2023 Hundred
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE