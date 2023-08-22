MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement

Ebadot failed to recover within the designated time-frame and has been replaced by uncapped 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 16:36 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ebadot Hossain.
Ebadot Hossain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ebadot Hossain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

Ebadot, who was named in the 17-member squad 10 days ago, failed to recover within the designated time-frame and has been replaced by uncapped 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan.

