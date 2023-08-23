MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on September 8 before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in India starting in October.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 08:46 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Felming will be part of the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 World Cup.
Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Felming will be part of the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Felming will be part of the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster has been appointed as an assistant coach on New Zealand’s World Cup staff, while former England batsman Ian Bell will also feature in the team’s rotating staff in the lead-up to the tournament.

Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on September 8 before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in India starting in October.

Multiple Ashes winner Bell will join as an assistant coach for the T20 series against England starting next week and will remain on staff for the following ODI series against England and Bangladesh.

IRE vs IND 3rd T20I preview: Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has enjoyed huge success coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will also link up with the squad for the ODI series against world champions England.

Former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will be New Zealand’s spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh Test series in December, having joined the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will sit out of the Bangladesh tour after the World Cup, with Luke Ronchi stepping in for the Test series starting on November 28.

Team manager Simon Insley said the coaching additions would balance workloads and bring fresh ideas to the group.

“Following the T20 team’s departure to the UAE (on Aug. 12), the team will be on the road right through until December 16 when the test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer,” he said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

“That period of time playing, working and simply being away from home is not sustainable and we’ve worked really hard this winter to ensure everyone from players to staff will receive adequate rest.

“We’re delighted with the calibre of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the Black Caps on the various tours.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Stephen Fleming /

Ian Bell /

James Foster

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day three: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start times and event list on Day Five
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Soufiane El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase title in Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI: Rauf five-wicket haul helps Pakistan rout Afghanistan
    AFP
  4. Rinku Singh’s story is of hard work and perseverance: Abhishek Nayar
    PTI
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fleming, Bell and Foster join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49
    Team Sportstar
  3. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day three: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start times and event list on Day Five
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Soufiane El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase title in Budapest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment