Raza bowls Zimbabwe to victory over Netherlands in T20 final

Zimbabwe will play in a sixth T20 World Cup after missing last year because of a suspension.

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe 18 July, 2022 09:53 IST
Spinner Sikandar Raza finished with four wickets for eight runs from his four overs to help Zimbabwe rout Netherlands by 37 runs. (FILE)

Host Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands by 37 runs on Sunday to win a qualifying tournament for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Zimbabwe spinner Sikandar Raza finished with four wickets for eight runs from his four overs.

Both teams had secured places in Australia after winning their semifinals on Friday.

The Dutch looked favorites to win the World Cup Qualifier B tournament after losing the toss and dismissing Zimbabwe for 132 in 19.3 overs in the final at a packed Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

But Zimbabwe’s bowling attack, missing pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani who was injured before the match, exerted consistent pressure on the batting side, and it was rewarded with regular wickets as the Netherlands crumbled to 95 all out in 18.2 overs.

All-rounder Raza was player of the match and tournament.

Zimbabwe will play in a sixth T20 World Cup after missing last year because of a suspension. The Netherlands will play in a fourth successive T20 World Cup.

