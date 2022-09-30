Cricket

Siraj replaces Bumrah for remaining South Africa T20Is

Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for South Africa series. Siraj last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in February in Dharamsala. He has played only 5 T20Is and has five wickets at an economy rate of 10.45.

Team Sportstar
30 September, 2022 09:08 IST
30 September, 2022 09:08 IST
Indian bowler Siraj Mohammad has been drafted into the Indian squad for South Africa series.

Indian bowler Siraj Mohammad has been drafted into the Indian squad for South Africa series. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for South Africa series. Siraj last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in February in Dharamsala. He has played only 5 T20Is and has five wickets at an economy rate of 10.45.

Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for South Africa series. Bumrah has been ruled out of the South Africa series and the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16, with a back injury.

India leads the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0 after a comprehensive eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The second and third matches will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

Also Read
India’s T20 World Cup squad: Will Shami replace Bumrah? Chahar over Bhuvneshwar in the XI?

Bumrah is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup with a back injury but was picked for the subsequent home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. He played the second and third T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25, returning figures of 1 for 23 and 0 for 50. But he missed the first match against South Africa on September 28 because of back pain.

Siraj last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in February in Dharamsala. He has played only 5 T20Is and has five wickets at an economy rate of 10.45. He has also taken 59 wickets in 65 IPL games.

Siraj was recently signed up by Warwickshire for the final stages of the County season. He was also the second Indian player to represent Warwickshire this season, with Krunal Pandya being part of its 50-over squad.

India is yet to name Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 World Cup squad but there are speculations that Siraj could be the one replacing him in the squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Vikram Rathour: Unfair to say India not setting good targets

Stampede in Hyderabad over India vs Australia 3rd T20I tickets, many injured

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us