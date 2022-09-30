Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for South Africa series. Bumrah has been ruled out of the South Africa series and the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16, with a back injury.

India leads the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0 after a comprehensive eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The second and third matches will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

Bumrah is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup with a back injury but was picked for the subsequent home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. He played the second and third T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25, returning figures of 1 for 23 and 0 for 50. But he missed the first match against South Africa on September 28 because of back pain.

Siraj last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in February in Dharamsala. He has played only 5 T20Is and has five wickets at an economy rate of 10.45. He has also taken 59 wickets in 65 IPL games.

Siraj was recently signed up by Warwickshire for the final stages of the County season. He was also the second Indian player to represent Warwickshire this season, with Krunal Pandya being part of its 50-over squad.

India is yet to name Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 World Cup squad but there are speculations that Siraj could be the one replacing him in the squad.