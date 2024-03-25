MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs BAN: De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh in first test

Having set Bangladesh a mammoth victory target of 511 after Kamindu scored 164 and De Silva 108 in the second innings in Sylhet, Sri Lanka bowled out the host for 182 in 49.2 overs.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 13:53 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 25, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 25, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
infoIcon

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 25, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Sparkling centuries by middle-order batsman Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 328 runs on the fourth day of the opening test on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Having set Bangladesh a mammoth victory target of 511 after Kamindu scored 164 and De Silva 108 in the second innings in Sylhet, Sri Lanka bowled out the host for 182 in 49.2 overs.

Kamindu and De Silva stitched together a 173-run partnership on the third day as Sri Lanka made 418 all out, marking only the third time that two 150-plus stands had been shared in one test match by the same pair.

Bangladesh lost half their side on Sunday with only 47 on the board - still needing 464 for victory - and folded after a late fightback on the fourth day, with Kasun Rajitha taking 5-56 and Vishwa Fernando claiming 3-36.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: It did not look like Shubman was leading for the first time, says Sai Kishore

Mominul Haque offered resistance with an unbeaten 87 but could not prevent the inevitable.

Earlier in the match, knocks of 102 by Kamindu and De Silva were outstanding performances on a challenging wicket as Sri Lanka was dismissed for 280 on the opening day.

After Bangladesh’s Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana took six wickets, it was the turn of Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers to shine, and they ripped through the hosts to secure a 92-run lead.

Fernando captured four wickets while Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara bagged three each before Dimuth Karunaratne’s 36th test half-century helped the tourists increase their lead late on the second day.

The second test begins in Chattogram on March 30.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh /

Dhananjaya de Silva /

Kamindu Mendis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs BAN: De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh in first test
    Reuters
  2. Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty
    Reuters
  3. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  4. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs BAN: De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh in first test
    Reuters
  2. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  3. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, announces availability for T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis score centuries
    AFP
  5. No reason to believe that Champions Trophy will not be held in Pakistan: PCB
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs BAN: De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh in first test
    Reuters
  2. Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty
    Reuters
  3. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  4. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment