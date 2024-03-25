MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against Rajasthan Royals

Nortje recently made his return to competitive cricket in South Africa after an untimely injury had sidelined him for months.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 11:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO- Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje (centre) being greeted by teammates at the wicket of KKR Batsman Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, April 20, 2023.
FILE PHOTO- Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje (centre) being greeted by teammates at the wicket of KKR Batsman Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje (centre) being greeted by teammates at the wicket of KKR Batsman Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

South African speedster Anrich Nortje joined the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, the team announced on Monday.

Nortje was not part of the Delhi squad for its opening match against the Punjab Kings as he was yet to gain full fitness. The cricketer recently made his return to competitive cricket in South Africa after an untimely injury had sidelined him for months.

Nortje missed the entire 2023 ODI World Cup in India last year, as well as South Africa’s entire home series against India in late 2023 and early 2024. He was also ruled out of the entire SA20 2024 season for Pretoria Capitals.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old made his first outing in competitive cricket in nearly six months, featuring for Warriors in their CSA T20 Challenge match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

He played only three matches, all in Gqeberha, over the course of two weeks before arriving in India for the IPL 2024 season.

It is yet to be determined when Nortje will play for the Capitals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 /

Anrich Nortje

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. China skipper makes retirement U-turn with World Cup hopes in balance
    AP
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. IPL 2024: Ashwin hails ‘unsung hero’ Sandeep after Royals’ win over Super Giants
    PTI
  5. RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Not an issue, 13 games to go - Mumbai Indians captain Hardik after defeat
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. China skipper makes retirement U-turn with World Cup hopes in balance
    AP
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. IPL 2024: Ashwin hails ‘unsung hero’ Sandeep after Royals’ win over Super Giants
    PTI
  5. RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment