IPL 2024: Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against Rajasthan Royals

South African speedster Anrich Nortje joined the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of its match against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, the team announced on Monday.

Nortje was not part of the Delhi squad for its opening match against the Punjab Kings as he was yet to gain full fitness. The cricketer recently made his return to competitive cricket in South Africa after an untimely injury had sidelined him for months.

Nortje missed the entire 2023 ODI World Cup in India last year, as well as South Africa’s entire home series against India in late 2023 and early 2024. He was also ruled out of the entire SA20 2024 season for Pretoria Capitals.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old made his first outing in competitive cricket in nearly six months, featuring for Warriors in their CSA T20 Challenge match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

He played only three matches, all in Gqeberha, over the course of two weeks before arriving in India for the IPL 2024 season.

It is yet to be determined when Nortje will play for the Capitals.