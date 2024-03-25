MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Not an issue, 13 games to go - Mumbai Indians captain Hardik after defeat

Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill, praised his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 07:38 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya reacts after getting out during The IPL 17 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya reacts after getting out during The IPL 17 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya reacts after getting out during The IPL 17 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

Mumbai Indians’ new skipper Hardik Pandya Sunday took the six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener on the chin, saying it was “not an issue” as there are 13 matches to go.

Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma, who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David.

Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after it looked on course for victory.

“Obviously, we backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs), but it was one of those days where we saw the score quite less in those last five overs. We lost a bit of momentum there,” Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS, IPL 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosts Punjab Kings, eyeing first win of season

“It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively, and obviously, the crowd was full, and they got a good game as well.”

When asked about Varma’s refusal to run a single, the skipper said, “I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point in time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go.”

Gujarat Titans’ new captain Shubman Gill, praised his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I think the way the boys held their nerves and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in - I thought it was special.

“With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure,” said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first, keeping the dew factor in mind.

Gill added, “We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake.”

