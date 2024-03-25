MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pips Mumbai Indians in last-over thriller

With 19 needed from six, Hardik Pandya appeared to have turned the tie when he smashed Umesh Yadav for a six and a four. But he holed out at long-on off the next ball to effectively hand GT the win.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 00:04 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians Batsman during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians Batsman during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians Batsman during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Shubman Gill passed his first captaincy test with flying colours as Gujarat Titans eked out a nervous six-run win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Pursuing 169, MI was coasting along at 107 for two after 12 overs. But Sai Kishore trapping Rohit Sharma (43, 29b, 7x4, 1x6) leg-before and Mohit Sharma sending back Dewald Brevis (46, 38b, 2x4, 3x6) and Tim David triggered a scarcely believable downturn.

RELATED: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights

It wasn’t as if there was no life left in MI. When 27 runs were needed from 12 balls, Tilak Varma sent Spencer Johnson soaring over long-on to raise hopes only for the left-armer to account for both Tilak and Gerald Coetzee the same over.

With 19 needed from six, Hardik Pandya — who was mildly booed on the day by the 80,000-strong crowd — appeared to have turned the tie when he smashed Umesh Yadav for a six and a four. But he holed out at long-on off the next ball to effectively hand GT the win.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational return to the IPL (3/14) had ensured that GT would end up with only a moderately challenging score. He prised out Wriddhiman Saha (19, 15b, 4x4) with a splendid yorker and foxed David Miller with a slower delivery before sending back the set B. Sai Sudharsan (45, 39b, 3x4, 1x6).

Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan in action during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan in action during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan in action during The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indian Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

But a blazing start from Saha and Gill (31, 22b, 3x4, 1x6), some middle-order consolidation from Azmatullah Omarzai and Sai Sudharsan and an end-overs flourish from Rahul Tewatia (22, 15b, 2x4, 1x6) kept GT in the hunt.

There was a time when GT seemed set to finish with an underpar total as Sai Sudharsan couldn’t accelerate, Miller was dismissed and the side was reduced to 134 for five. With not many boundaries, it was a canine intruder that held up play for nearly five minutes in the 14th over that received the loudest cheers.

But Tewatia ensured it was not all gloom, caning left-arm pacer Luke Wood for a six and two fours in the 18th over. A stunning diving catch in the deep from Naman Dhir sent him back but not before the southpaw had done his job.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Mumbai Indians /

Rohit Sharma /

Dewald Brevis /

Hardik Pandya /

Tilak Varma /

Umesh Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pips Mumbai Indians in last-over thriller
    N. Sudarshan
  2. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians loses its 12th consecutive opening game of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs MI IPL 2024, Highlights: Gujarat Titans beats Mumbai Indians by 6 runs; Umesh scalps two in final over
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs MI IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gujarat Titans denies Hardik Pandya happy homecoming, beats MI in thrilling last-over finish
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pips Mumbai Indians in last-over thriller
    N. Sudarshan
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Two-bouncer per over are proving to be helpful, says Sandeep Sharma
    PTI
  4. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians loses its 12th consecutive opening game of season
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPl 2024: Ashwin hails ‘unsung hero’ Sandeep after Royals’ win over Super Giants
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pips Mumbai Indians in last-over thriller
    N. Sudarshan
  2. GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians loses its 12th consecutive opening game of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs MI IPL 2024, Highlights: Gujarat Titans beats Mumbai Indians by 6 runs; Umesh scalps two in final over
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs MI IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gujarat Titans denies Hardik Pandya happy homecoming, beats MI in thrilling last-over finish
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment