GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians loses its 12th consecutive opening game of season

Mumbai Indians failed to break the unwanted streak of losing its Indian Premier League season opener after losing to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing 169, MI could only manage 162 for nine in 20 overs, falling short by six runs.

With 19 needed from the final over, skipper Hardik Pandya scored 10 off the first two deliveries but Umesh Yadav held his nerve and dismissed Hardik and new batter Piyush Chawla in quick succession, denying the five-time champion victory.

MI last won its season opener in 2012 when it beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.