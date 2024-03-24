MagazineBuy Print

GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians loses its 12th consecutive opening game of season

Mumbai Indians failed to break the unwanted streak of losing its Indian Premier League season opener after losing to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 23:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans.
Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians failed to break the unwanted streak of losing its Indian Premier League season opener after losing to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing 169, MI could only manage 162 for nine in 20 overs, falling short by six runs.

With 19 needed from the final over, skipper Hardik Pandya scored 10 off the first two deliveries but Umesh Yadav held his nerve and dismissed Hardik and new batter Piyush Chawla in quick succession, denying the five-time champion victory.  

ALSO READ | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE UPDATED AFTER GT VS MI

MI last won its season opener in 2012 when it beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
