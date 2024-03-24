MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the GT vs MI match. 

Published : Mar 24, 2024 23:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AFP
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this win, GT opened its account in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals sits on top of the points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs earlier on Sunday.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs MI match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000
2 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.779
3 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.455
4 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 2 +0.300
5 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200
7 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300
8 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455
9 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 -0.779
10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

* Updated after GT vs MI match on March 24

