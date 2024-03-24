IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this win, GT opened its account in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals sits on top of the points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs earlier on Sunday.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs MI match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000 2 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.779 3 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.455 4 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 2 +0.300 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200 7 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300 8 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 -0.779 10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

* Updated after GT vs MI match on March 24