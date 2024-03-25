MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 10:33 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru.
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to bounce back after the opening day defeat when it faces Punjab Kings (PBKS) on home territory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

RCB posted 173 thanks to a partnership between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik but the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team managed to chase the total down comfortably.

PBKS managed to get over the line against the Delhi Capitals in its opening encounter at Mullanpur on Saturday, with Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone contributing.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be held on March 25, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 
Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

