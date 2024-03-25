RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday in its first home game of the IPL 2024 season.

RCB comes into the contest on the back of a six-wicket reverse against defending champion Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Punjab, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets to mark a positive start to its campaign.

PBKS has a slight advantage over RCB in terms of the head-to-head record. Out of the 31 matches between the teams, Punjab has won 17 to Bengaluru’s 14.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 31 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14 Punjab Kings: 17 Last Result: RCB won by 24 runs (Mohali)

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL in Bengaluru Matches Played: 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 6 Punjab Kings: 5 Last Result: RCB won by 17 runs (2019)

RCB Overall Record in IPL in Bengaluru Matches Played: 84 Won: 39 Lost: 40 Tied: 1 No Result: 4 Highest Score: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India (2013) Lowest Score: 82 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Chris Gayle (RCB, PBKS) 17 873 54.56 169.18 117 Virat Kohli(RCB) 30 861 31.88 127.74 113 AB de Villiers (RCB) 21 718 47.86 159.91 89*

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs PBKS IPL MATCHES