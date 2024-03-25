Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp

Pakistan’s international cricketers will undergo a two-week fitness training camp with the army to prepare for upcoming limited-overs tours and the Twenty20 World Cup.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim were among the 29 cricketers selected Monday by the Pakistan Cricket Board to attend the March 26-April 8 camp at Kakul, Abbottabad.

Amir and Wasim have come out of international retirement and made themselves available for selection until the T20 World Cup in the U.S. and Caribbean in June.

Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand for five T20s next month and will also play the T20 series in Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup starts on June 2.

The Pakistan Super League T20 tournament finished last week.

The PCB said the camp, organized in collaboration with Pakistan army, will focus on team building and is aimed to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, “ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.”

“The players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,” the PCB said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Pakistan’s leading cricketers will have to go through a training camp in Kakul. In 2016, the national team captained by Misbah-ul-Haq conducted a camp there before flying to England for a test series.

Pakistan squad: Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Irfan Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, and Zaman Khan.