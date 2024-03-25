MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim were among the 29 cricketers selected Monday by the Pakistan Cricket Board to attend the March 26-April 8 camp at Kakul, Abbottabad.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 13:02 IST , ISLAMABAD - 2 MINS READ

AP
Mohammad Amir in action. (File Photo)
Mohammad Amir in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mohammad Amir in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s international cricketers will undergo a two-week fitness training camp with the army to prepare for upcoming limited-overs tours and the Twenty20 World Cup.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim were among the 29 cricketers selected Monday by the Pakistan Cricket Board to attend the March 26-April 8 camp at Kakul, Abbottabad.

Amir and Wasim have come out of international retirement and made themselves available for selection until the T20 World Cup in the U.S. and Caribbean in June.

Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand for five T20s next month and will also play the T20 series in Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup starts on June 2.

The Pakistan Super League T20 tournament finished last week.

The PCB said the camp, organized in collaboration with Pakistan army, will focus on team building and is aimed to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, “ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.”

“The players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,” the PCB said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Pakistan’s leading cricketers will have to go through a training camp in Kakul. In 2016, the national team captained by Misbah-ul-Haq conducted a camp there before flying to England for a test series.

Pakistan squad: Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Irfan Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, and Zaman Khan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammad Amir /

Imad Wasim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  2. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: It did not look like Shubman was leading for the first time, says Sai Kishore
    PTI
  5. Sreeja Akula clinches WTT Feeder Beirut singles title, Manav-Manush crowned men’s doubles champions
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  2. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, announces availability for T20 World Cup
    PTI
  3. Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis score centuries
    AFP
  4. No reason to believe that Champions Trophy will not be held in Pakistan: PCB
    PTI
  5. PCB reorganises selection panel, does away with chairman’s post, more power to the selectors
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  2. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: It did not look like Shubman was leading for the first time, says Sai Kishore
    PTI
  5. Sreeja Akula clinches WTT Feeder Beirut singles title, Manav-Manush crowned men’s doubles champions
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment