MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SMAT 2023: Bhuvneshwar, Rana guide Uttar Pradesh to quarterfinals

Batting first, UP bowlers were bang on target as Gujarat managed a below-par 127 for 8 in 20 overs, in reply, UP crossed the target with eight balls to spare.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 17:51 IST , Mohali - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.
FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a fully-fit Mohsin Khan’s superb bowling effort was complemented by Nitish Rana’s power-packed half-century as Uttar Pradesh (UP) comfortably beat Gujarat by six wickets to enter the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Tuesday.

Batting first, UP bowlers were bang on target as Gujarat managed a below-par 127 for 8 in 20 overs. UP crossed the target with eight balls to spare and never looked under pressure with Rana smashing an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls.

Bhuvneshwar, who has now been out of the national reckoning for more than a year, gave a nice exhibition of seam and swing bowling to pick up 3 for 21 in four overs while the lanky left-arm fast bowler Mohsin pegged the Gujarat batters back with pace and bounce to end with figures of 2/13.

Kartik Tyagi, one of the fastest pacers in the Indian domestic circuit, also regularly breached the 140 clicks to take 1 for 27. Saurav Chauhan (32 off 21 balls) was the only notable scorer for the losing team.

READ MORE: SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag becomes first player to score six consecutive fifties in T20 cricket

In reply, UP quickly lost a couple of wickets to be reduced to 22 for 2 at the start of the fourth over but Rana along with Sameer Rizvi (30 off 39 balls) added 81 runs in 12.1 overs to put the team on the cusp of victory.

Rana’s innings had seven fours and two sixes -- one each off pacer Chintan Gaja and off-spinner Arya Desai.

It was Dhruv Jurel (13 not out), who ended the proceedings, hitting a four and a six off left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, best known for being one of the Indian Test team’s regular net bowlers.

Brief Scores: 
Gujarat: 127/8 in 20 overs (Saurav Chauhan 32 off 21 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/21, Mohsin Khan 2/13).
Uttar Pradesh: 130/4 in 18.4 overs (Nitish Rana 71 not out off 49 balls, Sameer Rizvi 30 off 39 balls, Ravi Bishnoi 2/29).

Related stories

Related Topics

SMAT 2023 /

Uttar Pradesh /

gujarat /

Bhuvneshwar Kumar /

Nitish Rana /

Mohsin Khan /

Kartik Tyagi /

Chintan Gaja /

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afridi, Wasim take three each as BAN bowled out for 204
    Team Sportstar
  2. SMAT 2023: Bhuvneshwar, Rana guide Uttar Pradesh to quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after PAK vs BAN: Zampa leads, Shaheen goes second with 3 wickets against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL, ICC World Cup: India hits the nets at Wankhede in the shadow of Sachin Tendulkar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SMAT 2023: Bhuvneshwar, Rana guide Uttar Pradesh to quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest Pakistan bowler to 100 ODI wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter ‘Uncle’ Percy Abeysekera passes away
    PTI
  4. Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as PCB selection committee chairman
    AFP
  5. Top seven teams of World Cup to play in Champions Trophy 2025 with host Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afridi, Wasim take three each as BAN bowled out for 204
    Team Sportstar
  2. SMAT 2023: Bhuvneshwar, Rana guide Uttar Pradesh to quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after PAK vs BAN: Zampa leads, Shaheen goes second with 3 wickets against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL, ICC World Cup: India hits the nets at Wankhede in the shadow of Sachin Tendulkar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment