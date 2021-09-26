Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma sign up to play for Sydney Thunder in WBBL

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have signed up to play for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Deepti and Mandhana, who are currently in Queensland with India's national team for a women's ODI series and a Test match against Australia, were identified by Thunder as quality players with the ability to make an impact on the T20 competition.

Mandhana said she would embrace the pressure on her to perform as one of Thunder's overseas players.

"Playing in overseas leagues gives you a lot of experience, especially in the T20 format," Mandhana said. "Then, of course, you exchange so much experience with each other... with all the players from over the world... so you get to learn a lot.

"Rather than 'pressure', I always look at it as an opportunity to learn, and to get used to that pressure because it only builds when you play international cricket," she said.

Sydney Thunder begins its WBBL campaign - and title defence - against the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, October 16.