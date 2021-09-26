Cricket Cricket Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma sign up to play for Sydney Thunder in WBBL The India players will play for defending champion Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League this season. ANI 26 September, 2021 10:01 IST Smriti Mandhana. - VIJAY SONEJI (FILE) ANI 26 September, 2021 10:01 IST Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have signed up to play for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).Deepti and Mandhana, who are currently in Queensland with India's national team for a women's ODI series and a Test match against Australia, were identified by Thunder as quality players with the ability to make an impact on the T20 competition.FOLLOW LIVE - AUSW v INDW, 3rd ODIMandhana said she would embrace the pressure on her to perform as one of Thunder's overseas players. A message from our new recruits! @mandhana_smriti @Deepti_Sharma06 #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/X1YqLixMOq— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) September 26, 2021 "Playing in overseas leagues gives you a lot of experience, especially in the T20 format," Mandhana said. "Then, of course, you exchange so much experience with each other... with all the players from over the world... so you get to learn a lot."Rather than 'pressure', I always look at it as an opportunity to learn, and to get used to that pressure because it only builds when you play international cricket," she said.Sydney Thunder begins its WBBL campaign - and title defence - against the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, October 16. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :