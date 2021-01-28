Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty, two more stents implanted

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Two more stents were implanted to clear blocks in a coronary artery of the 48-year-old president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after noted cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty went through reports of tests conducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at the hospital.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ganguly at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, Ganguly was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. An official statement was released by the Apollo Hospital, which stated that the former cricketer visited the hospital for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

Earlier this month, he suffered a mild heart attack, following which he underwent an angioplasty.