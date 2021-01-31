Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president 'absolutely alright', discharged from hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata.

"He is absolutely alright," Dr Rana Dasgupta told reporters while briefing about Ganguly's health.

On Saturday, the medical bulletin had said that the former India captain is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable. "Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," it read.

On Friday, Ganguly was shifted to a private room from the critical care unit after undergoing a second round of angioplasty the day before.

The 48-year-old headed to the hospital on Wednesday, weeks after having undergone another successful angioplasty at a different health centre. Sources close to him, however, had indicated there was nothing to worry about.