Sourav Ganguly: More day-night Tests will be held in India

More day-night Test matches will be held in India in the near future, says BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

After having taken charge as the Board president in October, Ganguly had convinced India captain Virat Kohli to play a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. It apparently took “three seconds” to convince Kohli, and the contest was successfully held last week.

'Huge success'

“There will be more pink-ball Tests [in India], it was passed [by the] governing body. Different State associations will get to host [them]. Despite hosting it at a short notice, [the Test at Eden Gardens] turned out to be a huge success. Even Star (the broadcaster) has sent a feedback saying the viewership was three times more than a regular Test match despite India not facing the best team in the world. Imagine facing England, Australia, South Africa, it’s got to be remarkable,” Ganguly said.

Asked whether the team will play day-night Tests overseas, Ganguly said that would depend on the requirement of the host Board and a call could be taken only after a deliberation.