Sourav Ganguly: Clarity on conflict of interest needed before CAC appointment

The BCCI has deferred the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as it is trying to gain sufficient clarity on Conflict of Interest.

“We will form CAC and we met (Ombudsman) Justice D. K. Jain. Me and V. V. S. (Laxman) were cleared; we need to get proper clarity on what is conflict and and what is not,” BCCI president Ganguly said after the Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

“The clause stops everyone, that’s why we can’t make the CAC. Conflict [clause] should only be for us (the office-bearers),” he added.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and V. V. S. Laxman were part of the CAC, but they refused to be part of the committee to select the head coach for the India’s women’s team. They were replaced by former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Aunshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. The three-member ad-hoc panel also re-appointed Ravi Shastri as the head coach for the men’s team earlier this year. However, all three members resigned after charges of conflict of interest.

Waiting for clarity

Both Rangaswamy and Gaekwad are now part of the apex council as representatives of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. It has been learned the Board has decided to wait until the Supreme Court’s hearing on December 3 to get more clarity on conflict of interest and its aspects.

Ganguly also rubbished claims of having approached Sachin Tendulkar and Laxman to be part of the CAC. “I don’t think Sachin and Laxman would want to come back,” he said.

As per the constitution of the Board, it is the CAC’s prerogative to appoint the selection committee, and Ganguly hopes that the process would be completed in the next week or “10 days.”

“As of now, it will be an honorary job. It is not a full-time role anyway, so on what basis do you pay the CAC?” the Board chief stated.