Ganguly: Suspected bookies approached player during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; two TNPL teams face suspension

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday, revealed that a player was approached by suspected bookies during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Though Ganguly did not specify the name of the player and exactly when the incident took place, he did reveal that the player has reported the matter to the Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit. “I was told that one of the players was approached during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That’s not wrong, what is wrong is what you do after the approach, whether it’s right or wrong after that,” Ganguly said.

However, the BCCI’s ACU chief Ajit Singh told Sportstar that it is waiting for the report from the host association to know more about the approach. “We are waiting for the report and once that comes, we can act accordingly,” Singh said.

Ganguly also said that the Karnataka Premier League -- which is mired in match-fixing controversy -- will not be conducted till the mess is sorted.

“We are dealing with it. We have to get the anti-corruption system right. The states have brought this to our notice. Nobody wants this. We will put a system and as of now, the KPL is on hold,” he said.

TNPL suspends two teams?

Ganguly said that the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which is under investigation for alleged spot-fixing, has decided to suspend two franchises. He, however, did not specify the details and even the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) officials were tight-lipped.

“We will try and put the best anti-corruption unit and see if we can make it look stronger and assess if it looks stronger. If it doesn’t work or stop, then we have to think something,” the Board president stated.