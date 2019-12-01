Ganguly hints MSK Prasad's tenure as chief selector over

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has clarified that the current chief national selector MSK Prasad’s tenure has ended as he cannot ‘go beyond’ the tenure.

While Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016.

“Tenures are finished, tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. All of them don’t finish, so majority of them stay, so it should not be a problem,” Ganguly said, hinting that Gandhi, Paranjpe and Singh could stay back.

With Prasad’s term getting over, the BCCI has decided to ‘fix a term for the selectors’ in the near future. “It is not right to change selectors every year. We will set a term for them,” Ganguly said after the Board’s 88th Annual General Body.

If Prasad departs, the Ganguly-led BCCI would go back to the old constitution that has the provision of a maximum of four years for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.

“Their term is five years, they can stay for five years, but what we will do is that we will fix a term for selectors and appoint them, but is not every year. It is not right to appoint selectors every year,” Ganguly said, refusing to elaborate on whether all the members of the existing panel will be replaced, or will Paranjpe, Gandhi and Singh stay.

After selecting the squad for the series against Bangladesh, Prasad had told reporters that it was his last assignment, however, he stayed back for a while and finalised the team for the series against West Indies, last week.

Under Prasad, the Indian team has done reasonably well, but failed to clinch titles at any ICC event, since 2013. Certain decisions of the selection committee on player management too had drawn flak.