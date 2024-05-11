MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south

Brazil’s government urged the country’s football officials to suspend all tournaments on Friday because of massive floods in the south.

Published : May 11, 2024 08:11 IST , PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - 2 MINS READ

AP
A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A drone view shows the flooded Arena Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil’s government urged the country’s football officials to suspend all tournaments on Friday because of massive floods in the south.

More heavy rain is expected in Rio Grande do Sul state into the weekend, which could worsen the situation for millions of people and further delay the cleaning of the inundated stadia of top-flight clubs Gremio, Internacional and Juventude.

At least 107 people have died because of the floods and another 134 are missing, authorities say. More than 230,000 are displaced and aware they might not be able to return home for another two weeks.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has yet to respond to sports minister André Fufuca asking for a halt to all nation-wide tournaments, for men, women and under-20s. This week, the CBF agreed to suspend for 20 days all football activity in the southern state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina. The situation will be reassessed on May 27. South American football body CONMEBOL also suspended two club matches in the region.

“There’s a desolating situation for players and their family members in a form we cannot measure, both physically and psychologically,” Fufuca said. “The entire nation is also involved in the support to players and families, as well as all the population of the region.”

READ | Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding

The Beira-Rio and Arena do Gremio stadia in state capital Porto Alegre have been surrounded by floodwaters since last weekend. Their pitches and parts of the stands are submerged. Only jet skis have entered the two venues since last week.

Juventude’s Alfredo Jaconi Stadium on the outskirts of Caxias do Sul was less affected, but it was still unreachable by land.

Airports in Porto Alegre and Caxias do Sul are closed, reducing transport options in the state, water supplies are still short, and hotels are full.

This week, the CBF pledged to reschedule 10 matches of the three affected top-flight clubs in the national league and domestic cup.

Local media report Gremio is considering moving to another state so it can continue to prepare for competitions. Its scheduled next to play on May 29 in a Copa Libertadores group stage match against Bolivia’s The Strongest.

Internacional and Juventude have yet to announced their plans.

All three clubs had their matches in the fifth round of the Brazilian league last weekend suspended. Internacional is in ninth place, Gremio is 11th, and Juventude 15th.

Related Topics

CONMEBOL /

Brazilian Football Confederation /

Brazil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  2. Italian Open: Djokovic says he’s ‘fine’ after being hit on the head by a water bottle
    AP
  3. Djokovic wins his opener at the Italian Open 
    AP
  4. Serie A: Inter thrashes Frosinone 5-0 for season’s best win
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  2. Serie A: Inter thrashes Frosinone 5-0 for season’s best win
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Indonesia sorry for online racism after Guinea loss ends Olympic dream
    AFP
  5. Malaysian footballer Halim recovering after acid attack left him in critical condition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  2. Italian Open: Djokovic says he’s ‘fine’ after being hit on the head by a water bottle
    AP
  3. Djokovic wins his opener at the Italian Open 
    AP
  4. Serie A: Inter thrashes Frosinone 5-0 for season’s best win
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment