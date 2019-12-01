BCCI to decide on amending constitution after approaching SC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was expected to water down the administrative reforms mandated by the Supreme Court and amend a total of six clauses in the constitution.

But after the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clarified that it would seek the apex court’s approval before considering any amendments to the constitution.

“Just as every citizen has got the rights, we have requested if certain changes could be done to get the administration work better. It’s a prayer, a certain clarification is required,” Ganguly said, making it clear that: “at the end of the day, the court will decide.”

As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

However, the newly-appointed panel had indicated that it would try and make a few amendments to the constitution to help the Board run better. “We have adopted all the changes and have complied with everything, otherwise the new elections would not have happened,” Ganguly said.

“There hasn’t been any word on relaxing the age-cap either. We leave it to the court to decide,” Ganguly told Sportstar later, clarifying that the Board will only decide on its future course of action after the apex court’s order. The court is likely to hear the matter on December 3.

By the existing BCCI constitution, Ganguly — who took charge on October 23 — would need to go in for a mandatory cooling off period by next year after his 10-month term ends. But if the amendments are made, there are chances of Ganguly continuing till 2024.

The current office-bearers want the cooling off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years) each at the board and the state association. If the move is approved, it would also extend secretary Jay Shah’s tenure.

While the president categorically made it clear that the future course of action will be decided following the court’s order, some of the Board officials indicated that the majority of the members back the move to amend the constitution. “For a smooth running of a board, there has to be a long-term plan and if the amendments are not made, the house will suffer,” one of the members said.