England pace legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket: Reports

England pace legend James Anderson is set to retire from Test cricket after talks with head coach Brendon McCullum, as per a report by The Guardian.
McCullum recently visited Anderson and told him in person, over a round of golf, that the Test team is ‘looking to the future’ and it might be time to end his record-breaking international career.
Anderson recently became the first bowler to take 700 wickets in Tests during the final day of England’s Test tour of India in March.
England plays six Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka from July through September and the decorated left-arm pacer is likely to retire at the end of the afore-mentioned tours.
