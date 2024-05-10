MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England pace legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket: Reports

McCullum recently visited Anderson and told him in person, over a round of golf, that the Test team is ‘looking to the future’ and it might be time to end his record-breaking international career.

Published : May 10, 2024 22:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: James Anderson to retire from Test cricket according to reports.
File Photo: James Anderson to retire from Test cricket according to reports. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: James Anderson to retire from Test cricket according to reports. | Photo Credit: PTI

England pace legend James Anderson is set to retire from Test cricket after talks with head coach Brendon McCullum, as per a report by The Guardian.

McCullum recently visited Anderson and told him in person, over a round of golf, that the Test team is ‘looking to the future’ and it might be time to end his record-breaking international career.

Anderson recently became the first bowler to take 700 wickets in Tests during the final day of England’s Test tour of India in March.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus to lead 15-member Namibia squad

England plays six Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka from July through September and the decorated left-arm pacer is likely to retire at the end of the afore-mentioned tours.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jamie Anderson /

Brendon McCullum

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 143/5 (15); Target 232; Mitchell, Ali fall; Jadeja, Dube at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs CSK: Harshal Patel takes the lead at 20 wickets; Jasprit Bumrah second; Deshpande ninth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj gets 86.18m in fourth attempt; Jakub Vadlejch leads with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to face trial for sexual harassment of women wrestlers
    Ishita Mishra
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England pace legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20Is take backseat as Leagues serve as warmups for T20 World Cup selection
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. BCCI to invite applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from international cricket
    Reuters
  5. Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 143/5 (15); Target 232; Mitchell, Ali fall; Jadeja, Dube at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs CSK: Harshal Patel takes the lead at 20 wickets; Jasprit Bumrah second; Deshpande ninth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj gets 86.18m in fourth attempt; Jakub Vadlejch leads with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to face trial for sexual harassment of women wrestlers
    Ishita Mishra
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment