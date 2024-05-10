T20 World Cup 2024: All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus to lead 15-member Namibia squad

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the USA and West Indies next month. All-rounder JJ Smit has been named as Erasmus’s deputy in the 15-member squad announced by Cricket Namibia on Friday.
Namibia, featuring in the event for the third straight time, has retained 12 of the 15 players that participated in the Africa Qualifier, which it won to seal its ticket for the global competition.
However, one of the surprises in the squad is the exclusion of all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, along with Pikky Ya France and Shawn Fouche.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the 23-year-old Loftie-Eaton is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings in Namibia. He struck a record-breaking T20 International ton in just 33 deliveries against Nepal in February this year.
Meanwhile, pacers Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jack Brassell have made it to the team following their U-19 World Cup outing earlier this year in South Africa. However, they had not featured in the qualifiers.
Namibia has been clubbed in Group B alongside defending champion England, Australia, Scotland and Oman, while they play their opener against the latter in Barbados on June 2.
Namibia squad:
