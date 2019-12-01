BCCI clears dues claimed by Mohammed Azharuddin

The BCCI has decided to clear the dues of approximately ₹1.5 crore claimed by former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Board president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.

“It’s cleared,” Ganguly said on Sunday after the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting.

A couple of years ago, the then BCCI acting president C. K. Khanna had told Sportstar that the BCCI’s legal team had conveyed it had nothing to challenge Azharuddin’s claim, and that the onus was on the Committee of Administrators to take the next step. However, the process could only be initiated after the new BCCI committee took charge last month.

Azharuddin’s dues had been withheld following his ban for alleged match-fixing. Azharuddin defended his case in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and got it to rule against BCCI’s process of conducting the probe and arriving at the decision to ban him for life.

The Board did not challenge the verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Azharuddin has been pleading for the clearance of his dues.

IPL coaches

Interestingly, Azharuddin is now the chief of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and represented the State association at the Board’s AGM on Sunday. It has been learned that he proposed that every Indian Premier League franchise should have Indian head coaches; however, there was no decision on the matter.

The IPL’s Governing Council, headed by Brijesh Patel, could discuss the matter later. “It is up to the franchise to decide. We cannot dictate terms. However, a proposal has come and we will consider the matter,” one of the members of the IPL Governing Council said.