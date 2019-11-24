Ambati Rayudu courts controversy again, Azharuddin hits back

Ambati Rayudu has decided to take a break from the forthcoming Ranji Trophy and took to Twitter highlighting “rampant corruption and politics in selection of teams”.

However, the Hyderabad captain’s move has not gone down well with the top brass of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), who have clearly hinted that Rayudu has virtually pushed himself into oblivion as far as selection in Hyderabad team is concerned.

Newly elected HCA president and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin hit back strongly at Rayudu. "He is a frustrated cricketer," Azharuddin told PTI.

Rayudu, who courted a controversy after his omission from the 2019 World Cup squad this summer with his now infamous ‘3-D tweet’, is said to be disappointed with the selection of some players in the recently-held Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

“Whatever be the case, Rayudu should not have aired his views in public and that too tagging the Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao,” said a senior official of the HCA in a chat with Sportstar.

“Definitely, if he had any issues he could have always sorted out. This is a new body and will take some time to clear the mess for sure,” he added.

“Rayudu should have remembered that HCA welcomed him back with an open heart when he decided to return to the game after announcing his retirement from all formats of the game with the specific intent of giving a new direction to the State team in the Ranji Trophy campaign this season,” he said.

It is also informed that the HCA Apex Council will meet soon to take a final call on Rayudu in the wake of his latest comments.

For his part, HCA chairman of selection panel, R.A. Swaroop, informed that Rayudu had written to the HCA two days ago that he would not be playing Ranji Trophy and that he would focus on playing white ball cricket.

“Well, if he is not interested for whatever reasons, we cannot force him to play Ranji Trophy. We have to look for a way ahead as the season is commencing on December 9 with home game against Gujarat,” Swaroop said.