Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League Live Score: Maharashtra faces Baroda, Karnataka takes on Punjab

Just a quick recap from the world of cricket:

Virat Kohli scores maiden pink ball ton to take India to 347/9; In reply, Bangladesh recovers from 13/4 to avoid defeat in two days. | Day-Night Test: Mushfiqur fights after another Kohli masterclass

Ambati Rayudu has decided to take a break from the forthcoming Ranji Trophy and took to Twitter highlighting “rampant corruption and politics in selection of teams”. | Rayudu alleges corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association, to miss Ranji Trophy