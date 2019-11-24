New Zealand vs England: Records galore in first Test at Mount Maunganui

New Zealand declared at 615/9 in its first innings of the first Test match against England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After being bowled out for 353 in the first innings, English batsmen will take to the field once again, with the team trailing by 262 runs.

The first Black Caps' innings, however, was quite an eventful one as several records were broken. Here's a quick glance at them:

1) B.J. "Record breaker" Watling:

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman B.J. Watling scored 205 runs off 473 balls, including 24 fours and a six, to become the first Kiwi 'keeper to slam a double century. The previous best was notched up by Brendon McCullum, who had scored 185 against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2010.

He also became the first Black Caps wicket-keeper to score a double ton against England. This was also the 10th double hundred by a wicket-keeper in the history of Test match cricket.

2) England all over the place:

English bowlers bowled 21 wide balls in the first innings to equal West Indies' record of most-wides bowled in a Test innings. The Windies achieved this feat against Australia in June 2008 at Bridgetown.

3) Maiden Test century:

Mitchell Santner put on a 261-run stand for the seventh wicket with B.J. Watling and in the process, slammed his maiden century in international cricket. His innings of 126, from 269 balls, was laced with 11 boundaries and five maximums. He bettered his previous best of 73 in the whites for the Kiwis.

4) Record seventh wicket partnership:

Santner and Watling stitched a 261-run stand for the seventh wicket, the highest by a Kiwi pair in Test cricket. It was also the highest seventh wicket partnership in Tests against England and fifth-highest seventh wicket partnership overall.