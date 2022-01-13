Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk ruled out with injury

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk was ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday after suffering an ankle fracture earlier this week.

The Proteas announced a 21-member squad without its star all-rounder for the training camp ahead of its tour to West Indies later this month.

The 28-year-old van Niekerk is expected to be out of action for at least three months. Proteas Team Doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe said: “The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home.

“As things stand, she doesn’t require surgery but will be monitored closely. It’s a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks."

South Africa Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said: "Losing Dane is massive for the team and the country, we will sorely miss her leadership and all-round cricket abilities. I would like to wish her all the best with her recovery and a smooth and seamless return to the national team."

South Africa squad

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez , Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas , Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt