CSA announces 24-member squad for series against England

Cricket South Africa has announced a 24-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against England starting from November 27.

After the long break in international cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Proteas will host the World Cup champion for three T20Is and three ODIs. The matches will take place behind closed doors at Six Gun Grill Newlands and Eurolux Boland Park from November 27 to December 9.

The Warriors’ Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up. He and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both formats. The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt.

Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season’s inbound international tours.

Newly appointed Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players.

“It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start.”

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith is delighted that the hard work to host international cricket is finally paying off. “I’m extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket. It’s been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to,” he said.

Proteas men’s England Tour to South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).