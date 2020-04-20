Coronavirus: South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka postponed

South Africa's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in June has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.

The teams were due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games. The ODI leg would have been the Proteas' first commitment in the ICC’s new one-day league.

“It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement.

“Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor.”