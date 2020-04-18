Star Life Star Life COVID-19: Sachin, Kohli, others urge people to wear mask BCCI posts a video on social media featuring India's stars to encourage people to wear masks in public places amid the ongoing crisis. PTI New Delhi 18 April, 2020 16:20 IST In this picture taken on March 13, 2020, Virat Kohli wears a mask after arriving in Lucknow for the India-South Africa ODI series, which was later cancelled. More than 400 people have died of COVID-19 in India so far. - PTI PTI New Delhi 18 April, 2020 16:20 IST Icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, feature in a video posted by the BCCI to encourage people to wear masks in public places and help tackle the COVID-19 crisis.TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia’s @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter. In the video, Kohli says, “Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force.”Tendulkar says, “Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing.”The video also features messages from Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos